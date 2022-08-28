OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.83.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.49%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $198,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,806.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after acquiring an additional 93,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,348,000 after acquiring an additional 106,245 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 146,982 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,195,000 after acquiring an additional 36,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Recommended Stories

