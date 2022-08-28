OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Short Interest Update

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

OCFCP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. 1,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $28.74.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

