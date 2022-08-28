OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) PT Lowered to C$3.50

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold Trading Down 5.0 %

OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.