Nwam LLC Sells 2,722 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $108.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.95. The company has a market capitalization of $169.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

