Nwam LLC Makes New $654,000 Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,057,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $86.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.