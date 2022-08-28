Nwam LLC Has $786,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $59.39.

