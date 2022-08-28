Nwam LLC Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 105.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 180,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $47.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.