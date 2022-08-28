Nwam LLC Decreases Holdings in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 311.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 603.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:RITM opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.68. Rithm Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corporation will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

