Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,390,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,099,000 after purchasing an additional 267,098 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,614,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,215,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,305,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,757 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHP opened at $56.63 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43.

