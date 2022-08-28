Nwam LLC Buys 664 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 55I LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

OEF opened at $184.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.01. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

