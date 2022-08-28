Nwam LLC Buys 3,229 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,769 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,903 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,401 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,284,420 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

