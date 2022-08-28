Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,815 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,746,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $60.96 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $69.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $62.51.

