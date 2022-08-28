NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,525,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 89,319 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $416,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 106.9% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 66,580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $6,276,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 17.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 42,864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $8,379,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $16.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.60. The stock had a trading volume of 76,912,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,583,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

