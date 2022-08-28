NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lowered by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.4% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock traded down $16.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.60. 76,912,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,583,656. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $406.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

