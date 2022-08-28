Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Up 112.8% in August

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a growth of 112.8% from the July 31st total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period.

NYSE:JPC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 175,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,225. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

