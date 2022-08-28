NULS (NULS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.34 Million

NULS (NULS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. NULS has a total market cap of $20.34 million and $1.73 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00828280 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About NULS
NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.
Buying and Selling NULS
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars.
