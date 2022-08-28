Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Reaches Market Cap of $521,470.57

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $521,470.57 and $43,402.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00828558 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Nuco.cloud Profile
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco.
Nuco.cloud Coin Trading
