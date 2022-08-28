Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 138,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,972. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. Bank of America raised Northwest Natural from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

