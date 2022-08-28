Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,276,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.18.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $485.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $471.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $497.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

