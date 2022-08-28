Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CSFB from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NPI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.44.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPI opened at C$45.68 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.15. The firm has a market cap of C$10.76 billion and a PE ratio of 18.80.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

About Northland Power

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.