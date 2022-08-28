North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Purchases C$292,161.24 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.30 per share, with a total value of C$292,161.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,460,806.20.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$295,710.02.

On Monday, August 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.68 per share, with a total value of C$280,378.45.

On Friday, August 19th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.59 per share, with a total value of C$278,638.44.

On Friday, August 19th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.59 per share, with a total value of C$278,638.44.

On Wednesday, August 17th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$273,336.28.

On Wednesday, August 17th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$273,336.28.

On Monday, August 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,331.54.

On Monday, August 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,331.54.

On Friday, August 12th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,820.42.

On Wednesday, August 10th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,786.88.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down C$0.53 on Friday, hitting C$15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,813. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$13.55 and a 52-week high of C$22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.43 million and a P/E ratio of 9.40.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3667578 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.78.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.