Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Raised by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,273 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $252.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.81 and its 200-day moving average is $251.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

