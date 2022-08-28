Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $26.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.35.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $36.43.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 75.65% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nordstrom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 921,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,842,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

