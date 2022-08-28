Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.35.

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 75.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading

