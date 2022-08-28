Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Update

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the July 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 74,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.
Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.
