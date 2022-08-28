Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Update

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the July 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 74,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 130 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.40 to SEK 9.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale raised Nordea Bank Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €10.70 ($10.92) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €9.20 ($9.39) to €9.60 ($9.80) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

