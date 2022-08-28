Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOMD. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of NOMD opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

