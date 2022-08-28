Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in August

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Nicox Stock Performance
Shares of NICXF remained flat at $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nicox has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.
Nicox Company Profile
