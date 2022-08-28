Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in August

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Nicox Stock Performance

Shares of NICXF remained flat at $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nicox has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

Nicox Company Profile

Nicox SA operates as an ophthalmology company in France and internationally. The company develops solutions to maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its lead product candidate is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is in phase 3 clinical trial.

