NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $236.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NICE. Wedbush upped their target price on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.22.

NICE stock opened at $213.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NICE by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

