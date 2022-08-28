NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 39,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 69.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 92.0% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 28.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,990,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,689,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average is $79.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

