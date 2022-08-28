New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Short Interest Down 31.4% in August

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the July 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 808,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,806.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,806.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,928. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in New Relic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in New Relic by 57.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of New Relic stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.07. 332,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,641. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.52. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
