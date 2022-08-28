New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Short Interest Down 31.4% in August

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the July 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 808,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,806.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,806.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,928. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in New Relic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in New Relic by 57.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.07. 332,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,641. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.52. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

