NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $95.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.72.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.76. NetApp has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a return on equity of 122.12% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $138,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,915,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NetApp by 2,180.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after buying an additional 250,458 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in NetApp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in NetApp by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

