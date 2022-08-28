Nestree Price Tops $0.0107 on Top Exchanges (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $28.55 million and $1.50 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,902.82 or 0.99877777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00054589 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024823 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io.

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

