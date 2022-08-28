Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Down 28.6% in August

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Natuzzi by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Natuzzi in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Natuzzi in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Natuzzi stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $93.25 million, a PE ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.76. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTZ shares. TheStreet lowered Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natuzzi in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

