Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 380,786 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,058,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 380,786 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.9% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $235,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after buying an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 4.1 %

META traded down $7.00 on Friday, reaching $161.78. 24,023,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,839,832. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.13. The company has a market cap of $434.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total transaction of $65,640.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,382.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total transaction of $65,640.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,382.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,653,962 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

