Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 37,739 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,730 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 37,739 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Salesforce worth $159,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Salesforce by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,006 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,599,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,599,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,747,316 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM traded down $8.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,074,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,273. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 305.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.