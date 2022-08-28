Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 9,412 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $86,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $34,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 63.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELV. SVB Leerink raised shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.80.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $8.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $483.48. The company had a trading volume of 619,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,203. The business’s 50-day moving average is $478.67 and its 200-day moving average is $482.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

