Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $92.34 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,028 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 122,407 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Starbucks worth $92,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,674,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,321,104. The firm has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average of $82.02. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

