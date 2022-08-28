Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $133.90 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,713 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $133,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,158.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 2.4 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Shares of NVO stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.69. 1,336,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,009. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $245.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

