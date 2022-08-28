Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,571 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $97,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,451 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,609 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.35. 3,838,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,028,379. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

