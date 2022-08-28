Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,486,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,658 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $143,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $234,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $106,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 8,407.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,408 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Down 3.2 %

BAC traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 36,152,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,524,941. The company has a market cap of $273.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

