Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,680 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29,684 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.27% of Autodesk worth $128,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after acquiring an additional 333,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $1,504,904,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,156,529,000 after buying an additional 186,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $999,908,000 after buying an additional 99,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,874,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Down 5.6 %

ADSK traded down $12.38 on Friday, reaching $207.77. 1,876,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,479. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $335.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.00. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

