Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 156,989 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 156,989 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Caterpillar worth $122,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 50,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT traded down $6.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

