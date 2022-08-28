Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 147.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,627 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of S&P Global worth $80,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $15.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

