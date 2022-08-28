Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 164,021 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $149,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after acquiring an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,396,000 after acquiring an additional 72,815 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,453,000 after acquiring an additional 59,978 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $10.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,111. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

