National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Short Interest Down 24.4% in August

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the July 31st total of 3,860,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at National CineMedia

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 168.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,017,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 638,641 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 169.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 481,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 110,702.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 226,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 176,781 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on NCMI shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NCMI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. 331,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,411. The company has a market cap of $100.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.76. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

