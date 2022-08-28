Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives C$17.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.35.

MTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mullen Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$14.81 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$10.83 and a 1 year high of C$15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 14.81.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$521.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$453.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.3300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

In other news, Director Philip Scherman acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.86 per share, with a total value of C$43,882.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,184.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

