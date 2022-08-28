Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Mullen Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$14.81 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$10.83 and a 12-month high of C$15.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.76.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$521.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$453.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.3300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Mullen Group news, Director Philip Scherman acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.86 per share, with a total value of C$43,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,184.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
