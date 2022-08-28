Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$14.81 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$10.83 and a 12-month high of C$15.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.76.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$521.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$453.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.3300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mullen Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.27.

In other Mullen Group news, Director Philip Scherman acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.86 per share, with a total value of C$43,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,184.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

