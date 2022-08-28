Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Update

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the July 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorsport Games
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGM. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorsport Games by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 116,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Motorsport Games to $0.60 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.12.
Motorsport Games Trading Up 3.8 %
About Motorsport Games
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.
Featured Stories
