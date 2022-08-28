Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.03-$10.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.82 billion-$8.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.75 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.85-$2.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $287.11.

MSI traded down $6.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.32. The stock had a trading volume of 802,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,421. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.00.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,831 shares of company stock worth $51,833,556. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,668,000 after acquiring an additional 174,331 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $30,275,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $23,632,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,039.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 69,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

