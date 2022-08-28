Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.70.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group Stock Performance

ULCC opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.48. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 326,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,286,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.