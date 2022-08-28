Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.70.
Frontier Group Stock Performance
ULCC opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.48. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 326,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,286,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Frontier Group Company Profile
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.
